Iran quite serious in nuclear talks for lifting all sanctions

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Referring to the intention of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop trade and economic relations with Russia, the Iranian President said, "We are ready to finalize the comprehensive document of long-term cooperation between the two countries so that the process of further enhancing relations and cooperation between Iran and Russia can be implemented quickly."

Raeisi also pointed to the common positions of the two countries on bilateral, regional and international issues, saying, "Countering unilateralism and consolidating multilateralism are among the similarities of the two countries."

The Iranian President stressed the need for joint cooperation between the two countries on regional issues, adding, "The continuation of the presence of foreigners in Syria is against the will of the Syrian people and government because it threatens the stability and security of this country."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi pointed to the developments in Afghanistan, saying that the presence of ISIL in the country is dangerous for the region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in the establishment of an inclusive government with the presence of all ethnic and political groups," he noted, adding that the formation of such a government can guarantee the security of this country.

Appreciating Russia's stance in supporting Iran's nuclear rights and the need to lift all sanctions imposed on the Iranians, Raeisi said that his administration is quite serious in nuclear talks for lifting all sanctions against the Iranian people.

The President also welcomed Russia's initiative for stability and peace in the Caucasus region. "Any change in geopolitics and change of borders of the countries of the region is not acceptable," the two sides stressed.

Raeisi further appreciated the assistance of the President and the Russian government in Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Vladimir Putin, for his part, said that Moscow supports Tehran's proposals in drafting a new document on long-term cooperation between the two countries, adding, "We are determined to finalize and implement it as soon as possible."

Moscow attaches great importance to improving the level of economic relations and finalizing joint investment programs with Iran, Putin stressed.

Russian President also pointed to the cooperation of the two countries in regional issues, especially Syria, saying that the two countries should ontinue their close cooperation in various regional areas.

Supporting the rights of the Iranian people in the nuclear issue, Putin expressed hope that in future negotiations, the parties will have sufficient political will to resolve the issues in talks.

