Six dead after high-rise building collapses in Nigeria

The mentioned building was under construction, and at least 50 people were inside when it collapsed, Sputnik reported.

"We were able to rescue three people. We do not know how many remain under the rubble", said Ibrahim Farinloye, a spokesman for the national emergency department. He added that the military was involved in the operation because it "goes beyond the capabilities of civilian agencies".

The building came down at around 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT) in the district of Ikoyi. Several photos and videos purportedly taken at the site of the incident, have since emerged online.

"At least 4 people have died in a residential high-rise collapse in #Lagos, #Nigeria. The 22-story building had been under construction. Officials say dozens are still missing. The Nigerian army and air force are helping ongoing rescue efforts", CGTN Global Watch tweeted.

Local media also suggested that the owner of the collapsed building was only granted approval to construct 15 floors.

RHM/PR