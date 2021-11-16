Iran determined to expand cooperation with Italy

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reviewed and exchanged views with his Italian counterpart on the latest status of bilateral relations, regional and international developments in the phone conversation.

He said that the Iran-Italy diplomatic ties date back to 160 years ago, which is quite a good and rich background for further expanding of political, economic, and cultural ties, reiterating that the new Iranian government is determined to provide an atmosphere of mutual respect based on the concealed capacities and opportunities with friendly countries, such as Italy to expand cooperation with them.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed delight that the path is well paved for further expansion of bilateral relations, especially in industrial, agricultural, medical, scientific, technological, and keeping in mind the past record of excellent bilateral ties and further strengthening of them.

Amir-Abdollahian also referred to Italy’s forwarding of Covax to Iran among the noticeable points in friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the issue of the upcoming Vienna negotiations, FM Amir-Abdollahian said that the entire sides have come up with the shared viewpoints that the United States is the main violator and responsible side for the current condition of the nuclear deal, while some sides have in an irresponsible behavior remained silent about the US totalitarian approach, and in fact played roles in the emergence of the unacceptable current conditions.

The foreign minister emphasized that the new Iranian administration is quite a pragmatist and goal-oriented, and has shared its viewpoints with all sides of the negotiations, hoping for reaching a good agreement, which is in need or full return of all negotiating sides to their JCPOA commitments.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the latest development in Afghanistan and voiced support one more time for the establishment of an all-encompassing government, stressing that the illegitimate American presence there and its catastrophic departure are the causes for intensifying the chaotic conditions there.

He said that the deteriorating human catastrophe there and the flood of Afghan refugees into other countries, including Iran, too, are the outcome of the US policies.

Amir-Abdollahian said that there are over four million Afghan refugees in Iran, adding that Iran is ready for forwarding humanitarian aids of the different countries, including Italy, to Afghanistan now.

He also referred to the deteriorating human catastrophe in Yemen, asking for intensification of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the siege and war in Yemen.

The Italian foreign minister, for his part, emphasized Rome's will for furthermore expansion of bilateral ties with Iran; expressed satisfaction over the continued efforts for achieving results from the upcoming Vienna negotiations, and expressed hope that they will lead to favorable results that can lead to further expansion of Iran-Italy economic ties.

Luigi Di Maio also reflected Italy’s viewpoints on some bilateral and regional issues.

ZZ/IRN84542396