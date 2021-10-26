EU says to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Brussels this week

"I can confirm that a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart is planned for this week," spokesman Peter Stano told AFP, after a tweet from Iran's deputy foreign minister that talks would take place on Wednesday.

Stano said the meeting would involve the bloc’s lead negotiator, Enrique Mora, who visited Tehran earlier this month.

He added that the EU’s diplomatic service was “sparing no efforts to resume talks of all parties in Vienna.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a series of tweets on his Twitter account that he "Will meet JC Coordinator in Brussels on Wednesday to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations."

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

In the latest development with regards to the talks, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday that the nuclear talks with P4+1 will resume soon.

Tehran has also said that the Brussels talks between Iran and the EU need to take place before the Vienna talks with P4+1.

This is while Amir-Abdollahian has already said that the talks must have tangible results for Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on October 5 that Iran will return to Vienna as soon as the internal review process is concluded with no preconditions.

Amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December.

