Nov 13, 2021

Iran backs India’s position at UN Climate Summit

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian delegation reaffirmed its support for India's position on fossil fuel subsidies at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Iran said on Saturday it was not satisfied with the language in a draft COP26 agreement on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and expressed its support for India, which also criticized richer nations over the pledge.

“We are not satisfied on paragraph 36 on the phase out of fossil fuel subsidies. We support the Indian delegation related to fossil fuels,” the Iranian delegation told the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow.

Earlier, India's Environment and Climate Minister Bhupender Yadaf said he did not agree with the draft agreement on fossil fuel subsidies and that the draft was unbalanced.

