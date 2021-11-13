US should lift all sanctions imposed in context of JCPOA

"On November 29, it is planned to resume talks of the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. We will insist on implementing the agreements reached under this document in 2015, on their full implementation," he said, TASS reported.

"It means that the United States should resume the implementation of its commitments, including lift all the sanctions imposed in the context of the JCPOA," Lavrov stressed.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the Iran nuclear deal was among the topics discussed in Paris during the 2+2 meeting between Russian and French defense and foreign ministers.

"Here, we have prospects for more constructive cooperation," he added.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's acknowledgement of Iran's adherence to all of its obligations, the US government unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

The US government has imposed sanctions under various pretexts in line with its hostile goals against Iran and the advancement of its economic war against Iran.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran till last Wednesday, the Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani announced that the Vienna talks will start on November 29 after a five-month halt.

Recently, Kani traveled to Europe for four days for diplomatic consultations and met with the foreign ministries of France, Germany, Britain and Spain. He also met with Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary-general of the foreign action service, who is chairing the meeting of the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran's top negotiator described the purpose of the talks as the lifting of illegal sanctions.

ZZ/PR