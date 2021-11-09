Iran to spare no efforts to advance national interests

In a tweet on Monday night, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani wrote, "Following recent consultations w/ foreign colleagues, will meet several European counterparts in upcoming days."

"Exchanges on bilateral & regional issues AWA future talks are on the agenda. We shall spare no effort in advancing our national interests incl removal of illegal sanctions."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced Bagheri's visit to the capitals of three European countries including France, Germany and Britain, and possibly Spain.

On his visits, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs will discuss bilateral and regional issues but since he has become Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, he will also discuss upcoming nuclear talks which are going to resume in Vienna at the end of November.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

