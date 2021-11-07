Foreign officials wish Iran FM speedy recovery from Covid-19

In continuation of phone calls from other countries' officials to ask about the health condition of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian after he caught Covid-19, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also sent separate messages to Iran FM, wishing him a speedy recovery from the contagious illness.

It should be noted that last week, the Syrian and Iraqi foreign ministers, the top diplomats of China, Kuwait, Jordan and a number of foreign ambassadors in Tehran sent separate messages to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and wished health and fast recovery from Covid-19 for the Iranian foreign minister.

KI/Spox