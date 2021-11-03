Den of Espionage seizure broke Americans' grandeur in world

1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by the Iranian students broke the grandeur of the United States in the world, the secretary of the Guardian Council said on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati also hailed the God-given power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that such power enabled the Iranian youth to seize the Den of Espionage and to break the grandeur and hegemony of the United States.

Although many countries did not dare to take action against the interests of the United States, Iranian students managed to capture the spy den of the American regime, Jannati said, adding that the Americans could not do a damn thing.



RHM/3618298