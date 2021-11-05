Iran not to accept talks of attrition: senior cleric

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Tehran University’s campus, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ahmad Khatami reiterated that the United States withdrew from JCPOA and it must first return to JCPOA to fulfill its commitments while Islamic Republic of Iran has lived up to its JCPOA from the beginning of nuclear talks.

Turning to the recent US piracy of Iranian export oil in the Sea of Oman, that IRGC Navy Force managed to thwart malicious move of the United States in stealing Iranian oil, Tehran Friday prayers leader said that showing greenlight to enemies and cooperating with them is a gross example of sin that should be prevented.

While commemorating Aban 13, National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran once again humiliated the United States in international arenas by thwarting its malicious goal orchestrated against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The US Embassy in Iran, called as Den of Espionage’ was the centerpiece of conspiracy against Islamic Establishment, he said and stressed that American have been waging conspiracies and plots against Iranian nation since August 1953 in a way that they (Americans) imposed war on Iran by former deposed Iraq’s Saddam Hussein in 1980-1988 but the noble nation of Islamic Iran foiled all their plots.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatami pointed to the US administration’s willingness for holding talks with Iran over nuclear issues, he emphasized that Iran does not accept any talks of attrition while the United States is the country which left the negotiating table and must first return to nuclear talks.

Theft of Iranian oil by Americans in Sea of Oman is one of their recent malicious moves of the United States which was confronted by the courageous navy forces of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran once again questioned the grandeur of the United States in international level, Hojjatoleslam Khatami added.

MA/v