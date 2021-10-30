Polls suggest Biden approval rating slips to 41%

According to a new CNBC All-America Economic survey, 52 percent of Americans has said they disapprove of Biden’s performance in the White House so far with just 40 percent of Americans saying they approve of his handling of the economy.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy.

According to the Hill, Thursday’s poll, which surveyed 800 Americans from Oct. 14-17 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, showed Biden’s overall approval rating down 7 points from July, when 48 percent approved of his performance and 45 disapproved.

In terms of the president’s handling of coronavirus, half of Americans approved, compared to 53 percent of Americans in July. Forty-five percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus.

Americans’ concerns over the economy, inflation and supply chain disruptions are rising. The survey found that inflation is now tied with the coronavirus as the biggest concern for Americans and 47 percent think there will be a recession in the next year.

KI/PR