Nov 4, 2021, 9:59 PM

FMs call Iranian counterpart to wish him speed recovery

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Various foreign ministers called Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to ask about his heath condition as he has contracted Covid-19 and is still in quarantine and briefly discuss issues of mutual interest.

On Thursday, Iraqi and Syrian Foreign Ministers Fuad Hussein and Faisal Mekdad called Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian to greet him and briefly discuss issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations with Iran and regional developments.

The Iraqi foreign minister briefed Amir Abdollahian on the latest developments regarding the formation of his country’s new government.

The top Syrian diplomat also gave Amir Abdollahian an update on the developments in Syria and its people’s resistance.

It should be noted that in addition to phone calls by the Syrian and Iraqi foreign ministers, the top diplomats of China, Kuwait, Jordan and a number of foreign ambassadors in Tehran sent separate messages to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and wished health and fast recovery from Covid-19 for the Iranian foreign minister.

