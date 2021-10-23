Jury members of TISFF's national competition section

According to the Public Relations of Tehran International Short Film Festival, the jury members are as follows:

Ensie Shahhosseini

Born in 1954 in Gorgan. Writer and Director. Graduated in cinema directing.

She wrote screenplays such as "Del Namak", "Let's not muddy the brook", "Pourya Vali", "Avinar", "Rush, Sun's gone",

"Good Night commander" and made several short fiction and documentary films, such as "Baloch Children" "The Last Day of Summer", "Opportunity" and the movies "Penalty" and "More Beautiful Than Life".

She has received numerous awards, including the Special Prize of the Catholic Church for his humane outlook from the Carlo Vivari Film Festival in the Czech Republic, the Special People's Award from the International Film

Festival of Sicily in Italy, the Crystal Simorgh, and the Best National Film Award, and she has won seven awards in the national section of the Fajr Festival.

Shahhosseini has succeeded in obtaining the first degree in art (doctorate) from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Manouchehr Shahsavari

Born in 1957 in Tehran. Cinema producer and writer. Graduated from the School of Television and Cinema. The current CEO of the Khaneh Cinema.

He has produced several films and TV shows, including “Mazar-e Sharif”, “Monsoon Season”, “A Real Report”, “Trouble” and the series “In Your Shelter”, “Road”, “Hello Mr. Manager” and ... has in his record. Shahsavari has also

been the designer and production manager of other works.

He is also a member of the Council of the Iranian Film Producers and Distributors Union, the Chairman of the Central Council of the Union, the Chairman of the Screening Guild Council, a representative of the Khanehcinema in the

Licensing Council of the Iranian Cinema Centennial Festival, and he has also been the director of the foreign films department of the Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCB).

Mohammad Taghi Fahim

Born in 1956 in Torbat Heydariyeh. Critic, documentarian, and cultural expert He has made more than fifteen documentaries and short films, including the short film “ Golhaye Tar “ and the documentaries “Sodaei”, “Tanin Meraj”,

“Zardsalaran” and “Malkhi Ghool Shod”.

Fahim has been active in the field of press and is the former editor of the film magazines “Pilban” and “Cinema Media” and a former cultural consultant of IRNA and has participated in film criticism programs such as “Haft”.

He has been a jury of more than 60 art film festivals and a consultant and film expert of the Martyr Foundation.

Marjan Ashrafi Zade

Born in 1981 in Khuzestan. Writer, director, and lecturer of cinema, and master of dramatic literature from theUniversity of Arts.

She has made short films such as “Above the Road”, “From Minus One”, “Seventh Season”, “Silence after Whisper”, directing

two TV movies “Lock is the Key” and “Januzam” And the movie “Abji” and has written several TV series.

Ashrafizadeh has won numerous awards for her short films and won the titles of Best Film at the Herat Women's Film Festival, Best Actor at the Beijing Film Festival, Best Actor at the Brooklyn Film Festival, and Best Action Film at the American Film Festival for “Abji”.

She has now been selected as the Director of the twelfth Academy Awards of the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA).

Mehdi Khoramian

Born in 1969 in Yazd. Director and teacher of animation. Bachelor of Animation Directing from the Faculty of Radio and Television and Master of Graphic Arts.

He has made several animations, short films and experimental films such as “Green is the Friendship color “, “Legend of Blossom”, “Cut”, “Normo”, “Alchemist” and “Soozanban”.

Khorramian has won awards including the diploma and golden camera of the Golden Camera Festival (Germany), the best animation of the Isfahan Children's Festival, the first prize of the Short Film Festival, the award for the best animated film from the London Festival and the award for the best use of special effects.

He has been the CEO of the Iranian Animation Filmmakers Association (ASIFA), a member of the Animation Council of the DEFC, the Textbook Writing Commission, ASIFA International, a Member of the Animation Department of the IYCS, and a Jury of more than 20 animation festivals.

Reza Teymouri

Born in 1976. Director, cinematographer, and director of photography.

He has made 14 short films such as “Liberation”, “Salmon”, “The Third Day of December” and “The Girl Who Had the Cloud” and in documentaries such as “Blacks of Southern Iran”, “Iranian-style nose”, “We are half of the Iranian population” and “People on one-sided streets” and short films “Who was another”, “Death of the hands” and ... has been present as a cameraman. He has also participated as a cameraman in several films such as “Be Calm and Count to Seven”, “Tehran Child”, “A Long Day” and “Another”.

Teymouri has won awards including Best Cinematography from KODAK, Best Cinematography at the Dubai Film Festival, Best Cinematography at the Istanbul Film Festival, Best Cinematography at the Khanehcinema Festival, and Crystal Simorgh for Best Cinematography at the Fajr Film Festival.

Reza Fahimi

Born in 1987 in Rafsanjan. Graduated in Cinema Directing and Master of Dramatic Literature from Soore University of Tehran. Member of the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA).

He has made short films such as “One like me”, “Went with another Man”, “Cloudy Children”, “White clad” and the feature film“Life Again”.

Fahimi has received awards such as Best Director and Film from Tehran Short Film Festival, Best Film from Zero plus Festival in Russia, Best Film from Romania, Dietiatko Ukraine, Best Asian Film from Japan Short Shorts Festival, and Academy Award qualifying festivals 2016. Also, the film “White clad” will be the only representative of Iran at the Oscars 2022 after receiving the grand prize of the Tehran International Short Film Festival.

He has participated in the Khorshid, Nahal, and Tehran Short Film Festivals as a selection committee.

Directed by Sadeq Mousavi, the 38th Tehran international short film festival opened in Iran Mall Cinema Complex on Oct 19 and will be wrapped up on Oct 24. This edition of the TISFF has been approved by the Academy Awards, popularly known as the OSCARS®, and became the only OSCARS® qualifying festival in Iran is attended by 64 works from 32 countries and 125 directors.

