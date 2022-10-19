  1. Culture
39th TISFF kicked off in Iran capital

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – The 39th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) began here on Wednesday.

The festival, which aims to focus on the Local Cinema concept and the genre variety in short films in general, will be underway during October 19-24.

Short films with the limitation of a maximum of 30 minutes will compete in two international and national sections in four categories: Fiction, Documentary, Animation, and Experimental.

TISFF is one of the oldest short film festivals not only in Iran but also in the region.

The festival is a qualifying festival for the academy awards and has been the host of international, well-known festival directors and cineastes from around the world.

Tehran International Short Film Festival is organized by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society.

