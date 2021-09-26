3 Su-35 jets escort US B-52 bomber out of Russian airspace

The Russian Air Force has scrambled three fourth-generation Su-35S (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E) fighter jets to intercept a US Air Force B-52H long-range strategic bomber that came close to Russia's borders in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated, according to Sputnik.

The three jets escorted the American bomber out of Russian airspace, the ministry added.

The Defence Ministry's statement stressed that the bomber was intercepted before it could cross the Russian border. The statement added that the Russian Air Force fully abided by international aviation laws in escorting the American aircraft.

According to the report, aircraft and warships from the US and other NATO states frequently approach Russia's borders during routine patrols. Just as routinely, the Russian military sends jets and destroyers to prevent the breach of the nation's borders and escorts out potential violators. The Kremlin has repeatedly condemned such behavior by NATO forces demanding that they stop these "provocations".

KI/PR