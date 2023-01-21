Iran-China ties enjoy high capacity: Boroujerdi

Alaeddin Boroujerdi expressed hope that Iran and China could seize the opportunity to further mutual ties in concurrence of removing COVID-related restrictions in China.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, he said that the New Year begins with lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

The 14th annual joint meeting of the two associations, which is slated to be held in person in Iran, is a good opportunity for the practical steps of the two associations, he underlined.

He voiced hope that the two associations can take positive actions to develop scientific, cultural, economic, and tourism relations.

AMK/IRN85004673