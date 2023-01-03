Zionist force killed in regime's base near occupied Al-Quds

The Zionist regime's media reported that the soldier was killed last night, revealing that they were permitted to publish this news this morning.

The Zionist media says that the investigation into the cause of the death of this Zionist soldier has begun.

Some military sources also claimed that there is a suspicion that this soldier was shot dead by the Zionist forces.

According to reports, the base where this Zionist soldier was killed is located near occupied Al-Quds.

