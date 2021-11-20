Intl. flights passing Iranian airspace rise by 36%

Siavash Amir Makri Chief Executive of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company broke the news in an interview with FNA on Sat. and reiterated that international flights passing from Iranian airspace in the last Iranian month of Mehr (From Sep. 23 to Oct. 22) registered a 36 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

He went on to say that 80 percent of flights have been conducted through 10 airports of the country, adding that Mehrabad, Kish and Mashhad account for the most traffic airports in the country in this period.

