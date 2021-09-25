State Duma votes held in strict compliance with law: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the election to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) were held openly and in strict compliance with law, TASS said.

Putin who was speaking at a meeting with leaders of the political parties that have won seats in Duma added the Duma composition had been determined by the people of Russia, "who exercised their constitutional sovereign right."

"The elections were held openly, in strict compliance with the law and with a high turnout," Putin stressed.

The United Russia party has demonstrated its leadership during the State Duma elections, Putin said.

Putin congratulated them and their supporters on the success, noting that "it was achieved through a tough competition with strong opponents."

The increased number of factions in the new State Duma proves the development of democracy in the country, Putin said.

KI/PR