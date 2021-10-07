  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2021, 5:30 PM

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Lebanese PM

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Lebanese PM

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who has traveled to Beirut, met and held talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut on Thu.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on strengthening bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanese capital Beirut on Thu. and met and held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

In these separate talks with high-ranking Lebanese officials, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Lebanon and said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for all-out cooperation and assistance to Lebanese government.

MA/IRN84496146

News Code 179456
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179456/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News