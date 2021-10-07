Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Lebanese PM

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on strengthening bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanese capital Beirut on Thu. and met and held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

In these separate talks with high-ranking Lebanese officials, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Lebanon and said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for all-out cooperation and assistance to Lebanese government.

