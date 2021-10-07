  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2021, 3:00 PM

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Lebanese Parl. Speaker

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Lebanese Parl. Speaker

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – In the course of his visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thu.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

After visiting Russian capital Moscow to discuss senior officials of the Russian Federation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian departed for Beirut on Thu. to discuss high-ranking officials of the country.

Upon his arrival at Beirut Airport, Iranian foreign minister was welcomed by Lebanese Minister of Justice and then met and held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

MA/5321755

News Code 179450
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179450/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News