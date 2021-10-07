Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Lebanese Parl. Speaker

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

After visiting Russian capital Moscow to discuss senior officials of the Russian Federation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian departed for Beirut on Thu. to discuss high-ranking officials of the country.

Upon his arrival at Beirut Airport, Iranian foreign minister was welcomed by Lebanese Minister of Justice and then met and held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

