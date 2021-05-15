Tehran calls on Baku, Yerevan to avoid fuelling disagreement

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely and sensitively following the developments of the past few days along the borders of the two neighbouring countries, Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday.

“Iran hopes that the dispute would be settled as soon as possible with the two sides' prudence and through peaceful ways,” he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran underlines the necessity of maintaining stability and calm in the region, and calls on both sides to show restraint, avoid fuelling the disagreements, and respect the two countries' borders," he noted.

Khatibzadeh also expressed Iran's preparedness to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the two countries' differences including the recent dispute.

Armenian media recently reported, citing official Armenian sources, that the forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan had advanced up to 3.5 km into the territory of Armenia in one of the border areas.

On the other hand, news sources of the Republic of Azerbaijan had previously reported that during the First Karabakh War, Armenian forces illegally took control of some border areas of the Republic of Azerbaijan in addition to Nagorno-Karabakh.

