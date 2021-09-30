Iranian runner becomes champion in Central Asia tournament

Benyamin Yousefi from Shiraz in southwest Iran collected a gold medal for his country at the Central Asian Youth Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Iranian runner became the champion in the 100 meters after crossing the finish line at 10.47 second.

The tournament was held at Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent, an athlete from the host country came in second after recording 10.96 second, while another Iranian runner Amirreza Moinpour landed in third place after crossing the finish line in 11.6 second.

KI/5316792