Iranian athletes to compete in 2 Billion Steps Challenge 2021

Organized by the World Transplant Games Federation, the 2 Billion Steps Challenge 2021 will be held virtually from September 20 to 29, with the aim of promoting the physical activity and mental health of people in the community.

According to the announcement of the World Transplant Games Federation, the results of these competitions will be announced from November 28 to December 7, Seyed Mohsen Mousavi Secretary-General of the Specific Patients and Transplant Sports Federation said.

Mousavi went to say that this year, the third edition of this competition will be held and Iranian athletes will have an active presence as in the previous period.

The competition will be held under the slogan: Let’s STEP UP to the Challenge, let’s STEP IN to greater wellbeing, Let’s STEP OUT and get moving! Let’s get FIT FOR LIFE!.

Established in 1978, the World Transplant Games Federation is a worldwide organization with representation from more than 60 countries that celebrates successful transplantation and the gift of life through unique and inspiring events – namely the Summer and Winter World Transplant Games.

The federation's purpose is to visibly demonstrate the benefits of successful organ transplantation, work to increase public awareness of its success, and thereby increase organ donation rates, as well as promote the full rehabilitation and wellbeing of our participants.

ZM/IRN84449339