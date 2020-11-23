38 port, maritime construction projects underway in Chabahar

Abbas Azar-Peykan broke the news on Monday and reiterated that the construction operation of these projects is underway in Chabahar in line with the developing infrastructure of the only ocean port in the country.

He went on to say that these 38 ports and maritime projects will be constructed in strategic Chabahar Port under the auspices of sublime guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and special attention of the government, aimed at accelerating and promoting ports-maritime operations in the port.

Of these 38 projects, five of which include maritime traffic control tower with 50% physical progress, radio coverage of Sistan and Baluchestan province’s coastal areas with 59% physical progress, reconstruction of machinery and equipment of vessels with 66% physical progress, reconstruction and procurement of electronic, informatics-telecommunications equipment with 68% physical progress, he stated.

Then, he pointed to the radio coverage project in coastal areas of this province and added, “Radio coverage projects in coastal areas of this southern province will be constructed with the aim of promoting safety and security of provincial waters.”

