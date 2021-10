According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Ben Arous on late Thursday.

"A suburban train that was heading from a southern suburb has slammed into a train that was standing at the Megrine Riadh terminal, which left 33 people injured," the spokesperson told the TAP news agency.

More than 10 ambulances and several rescue teams were deployed to the site and an investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the collision.

ZZ/PR