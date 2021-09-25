Spain's Curtocircuito festival to host 'Orthodontics'

The synopsis of 'Orthodontics' read, "Amitis is a teenage girl who always has an orthodontics headgear and under the pressure of orthodontic treatment. But suddenly she does a strange thing with her friend Sara."

The cast includes Arezou Ali, Yas Farkhondeh and Maryam Hosseini.

Curtocircuíto – International Film Festival in Santiago de Compostela, started in 2003 and was an initiative created by the City Council, with the intention of promoting filmmaking.

Seventeen editions later, Curtocircuíto has reached major national standing, working in direct contact with other European festivals. Short films from around the world compete within the Official Competition, and the Parallel Programmes provide a wide variety of lengths and formats, keeping the contemporary and the risk as references. Curtocircuíto is a festival committed to its time, which supports creators, training and integration of citizenship within it. More than being a film festival, with its parallel activities and concerts, Curtocircuíto is a point of entertainment and cultural meeting.

The festival will be held on October 2-10, 2021.

ZZ/5313196