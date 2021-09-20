Iranian, UK FMs to meet in UNGA for bilateral ties

The delegation of UK Mission at the United Nations in a statement announced the visit of newly-appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on Monday.

It is alleged that one of the topics of the meeting was the request of the British side for the release of dual national detainees who were imprisoned in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and Iran’s return to nuclear commitment are the other topics that would be discussed between Iranian and UK foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting.

This is while that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has repeatedly said that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the principle of the negotiation but negotiation for negotiation is not acceptable.

It should be noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has reduced its JCPOA obligations in response to the repetitive non-compliance of US and European parties involved in the talks and Iran has stressed that lifting sanctions is a precondition for the resumption of nuclear talks.

MA/5308801