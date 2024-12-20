Dark, lengthy night will pass

With the passing of autumn of a thousand colors, a monochromatic season begins. "Yalda" is a new and blank page for the growth, and rebirth, for passing through the darkness of a long night and the beginning of a white morning. In the symbolic view, "Yalda" is the victory of truth over falsehood and wrong, the radiance of light and brightness, and the overcoming of hope over despair.

The night, no matter how dark and long, will pass through and the rising of the sun will herald God's promise of victory and triumph for those who seek righteousness.

“We all know the customs and traditions of this ancient Iranian ritual. On this night, we gather to appreciate each other's love and to be the encouragement of our loved ones to pass through the darkness of the night and reach a bright morning... and what lessons can be learned from this ancient Iranian ritual.”

Yalda Night is celebrated annually on December 20 or 21, rooted deeply in Zoroastrian traditions. This ancient festival heralds the arrival of longer days and symbolizes hope, unity, and the richness of Iranian culture. Families come together to share stories, recite poetry, and indulge in traditional foods, creating an atmosphere steeped in warmth and spiritual renewal. Fruits, particularly pomegranates and watermelons, take center stage during this celebration, representing health and renewal. The act of lighting candles further enhances the ambiance, bringing both warmth and light to the gathering.

Beyond Iran, Yalda Night is celebrated in various regions influenced by Persian culture, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the Kurdistan Region, and Tajikistan. The diaspora communities in Canada, the United States, and other parts of the world also embrace this vibrant tradition. The essence of Yalda lies in its celebration of light’s victory over darkness, delivering a message of hope and renewal that resonates across cultures.

Yalda Night boasts a rich historical background intertwined with ancient Zoroastrian beliefs. As the longest night of the year, it occupies a unique space in Iranian cultural identity, symbolizing the balance between light and dark, good and evil. Historically, it was believed that malevolent forces were particularly potent during this time, prompting people to stay awake throughout the night to ward off misfortune until the sun's rays heralded the return of goodness. This festival, which traces its origins back over 7,000 years, reflects the beliefs of ancient civilizations, including the Aryans from India, Iran, and Europe, who recognized that following the first night of winter, days would gradually lengthen and nights would shorten. They celebrated this celestial phenomenon as the birth of the sun (Mehr) and the dawn of a new year—a belief that may have inspired elements of Christmas traditions.

