At least 35 children killed in crowd crush in Nigeria

Police said eight people had been arrested “for their various involvements” in the incident. Among those detained was the main sponsor of the event on Wednesday at the Basorun Islamic high school, which was organized by the Wings Foundation and Agidigbo FM radio.

Adewale Osifeso, a spokesperson for the police command in Oyo state, said a homicide investigation had been opened, The Guardian reported.

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, shared his condolences on X. “Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he wrote. “We sympathize with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths.”

Video footage that appeared to be from the scene showed a large crowd of mostly children looking on as others were carried away from an open field.

According to local radio, as many as 5,000 young people had been expected at the event, whose program said children “will win exciting prizes like scholarships and other bountiful gifts”.

There have been several deadly crowd crushes in Nigeria this year. Two students died and 23 were hurt in March as thousands of people gathered for bags of rice being handed out by local authorities at Nasarawa State University in central Nigeria.

Four women were killed later the same month outside the office of a wealthy businessman in the northern city of Bauchi, where they were waiting to collect a cash gift of 5,000 naira (£2.70) to help pay for food during Ramadan. Witnesses said members of the crowd pushed to get hold of the money, causing a crush.

MA/PR