Iran's Persepolis advance to quarterfinals of 2021 ACL

The late goal by Mehdi Torabi in the 90th minute gave Iran's Perspolis the ticket to advance from he round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League to the quarte-finals.

The Tajik Istiklol have now been knocked out of the Asian championships.

Another Iranian representative Esteghlal-e Tehran were eliminated from the competitions yesterday after they lost 2-0 to Saudi Al-Hilal FC.

The third Iranian representative Tractorsazi are playing Saudi Al-Nasr while the Iranian side are behind 1-0 until the minute of 51.

