The Persepolis football club were scheduled to leave Tehran for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Mehrabad Airport Wednesday) at 11:00 AM. but after the permit for their flight was not issued by Saudi Arabia, the members of the team finally returned home after a five-hour waiting at the airport for the permit.

Perspolis and Al-Hilal will meet in the quarter-final of AFC Champions League on Saturday.

