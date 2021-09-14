  1. Culture
Sep 14, 2021, 5:54 PM

Virtual Archaeology symposium to be held by RICHT, DAI Tehran

Virtual Archaeology symposium to be held by RICHT, DAI Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – A virtual symposium will be held under the title of "Working on Stones in the Achaemenid Empire" in collaboration with the German Archaeological Institute and the Iranian Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism.

Organized by the German Archaeological Institute, Tehran Branch (DAI), and the Iranian Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism, a virtual symposium will be held under the title of Working on Stones in the Achaemenid Empire.

According to the Iranian archaeologist Zohre Zehbari, a member of the German Archaeological Institute, the event will take place from September 17 to 19, 2021.

A large number of Iranian and foreign researchers have been invited to this three-day symposium to present their new research in the fields of archeology, linguistics, and restoration of archaeological sites.
 

RHM/IRN84470947

News Code 178659
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178659/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News