Virtual Archaeology symposium to be held by RICHT, DAI Tehran

Organized by the German Archaeological Institute, Tehran Branch (DAI), and the Iranian Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism, a virtual symposium will be held under the title of Working on Stones in the Achaemenid Empire.

According to the Iranian archaeologist Zohre Zehbari, a member of the German Archaeological Institute, the event will take place from September 17 to 19, 2021.

A large number of Iranian and foreign researchers have been invited to this three-day symposium to present their new research in the fields of archeology, linguistics, and restoration of archaeological sites.



RHM/IRN84470947