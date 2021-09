Iraqi media sources reported last night that rockets had hit a Turkish military base in the Bashiqa area of Nineveh province, but that the rocket attack had caused no casualties.

Unidentified gunmen fired several rockets at a Turkish military base in Nineveh province, causing no damage, the Iraqi-based Dijlah news channel reported today.

According to the report, no one has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

