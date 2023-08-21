  1. World
Aug 21, 2023, 11:08 AM

Israel regime reportedly intercepts drone over Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Local media in occupied Palestinian lands controlled by the Israeli regime said the Iron Dome shot at an “unidentified aircraft” flying over the Gaza Strip on Monday morning.

The regime's army did not immediately provide details on what the device was, or whether it was intercepted.

A video circulating on social media showed a drone flying over Gaza, with Palestinian media reports suggesting the small aircraft was the device that the Iron Dome fired at, Zionist sources reported, without referring to the growing drone power of Palestinian Resistance in recent years.

"Palestinian media also reported a large blast west of Gaza City. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear," the sources said.

On Sunday, the Zionist war ministry said the Iron Dome shot down a small drone that was flying from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israeli airspace.

