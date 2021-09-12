Pres. Raeisi interested in launching Cultural Deputy in admin

In a meeting held between Secretary of Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Saeed-Reza Ameli and Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi at the venue of Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution on Sun., it was stated that Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi is keen on establishing a "Cultural Deputy Office" in order to reengineer the cultural governance model of the country.

Hojjatoleslam Qomi reiterated that Iranian President Raeisi showed vehement interest in launching a Cultural Deputy Office in the 13th government which had not been established in the previous administration in line with strengthening and disseminating cultural activities in the country.

The issue of culture is being neglected in the county, he said, adding that few lawmakers have welcomed joining the ‘culture fraction’ of the Parliament proves this.

He added that more work needs to be done in mosques, social media, and elsewhere to enhance the Islamic culture among the youth generation.

