Zionist regime’s WMD threat for global peace, security'

Countries that support terrorist groups in Syria and allow them access to weapons of mass destruction and chemical weapons must be held accountable, Bassam al-Sabbagh emphasized.

Syria has established necessary cooperation with Fact-Finding Committee, but that the Committee has not adhered to the agreements, he said, adding that Syria is concerned that the Fact-Finding Committee will delay the completion of its reports on the use of chemical weapons by terrorist groups.

As long as some countries support Zionist regime, its arsenals of chemical weapons and other weapons of mass destructions, reaching a global agreement to ban spread of chemical weapons is "unlikely and unexpected", he added.

Implementation of Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has faced serious challenges, he said, adding that these challenges have arisen as a result of the US delay in fulfilling its obligations under the agreement as well as politicization of Western countries in the agreement.

