Canadian PM pelted with stones in Ontario campaign rally

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, appeared unscathed after protesters donning purple People's Party t-shirts ambushed the Liberal leader on the campaign trail in Ontario.

But hundreds of protesters booed and jeered the Liberal leader as he returned to the battle bus, Express reported.

A national CTV reporter has claimed two members of the media were also hit by the stones but were unhurt.

Trudeau, 49, arrived in the city's London area earlier today for what was set to be a low-key stop-off.

Protesters also held placards calling for "no vaccine passports" and "no more lockdowns".

According to reports, Canada's 23rd Prime Minister told reporters he was not injured in the incident.

Instead, Trudeau compared it to the time a woman threw pumpkin seeds at him during the Hamilton mayoral race in 2018.

Speaking to journalists, a masked Trudeau said "A couple might have pelted off my shoulder."

