Russia's FSB detains four ISIL supporters

"We detained four Russian citizens who got in contact with Daesh members via the Internet in order to coordinate activities aimed at preparing and committing terrorist acts, including attacks on law enforcement agencies staffers with the use of improvised explosive devices and bladed weapons," the FSB said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Firearms and bladed weapons, improvised explosive and incendiary devices, and their components were seized from the detainees' places of residence.

A criminal investigation was initiated.

RHM/PR