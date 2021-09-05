Iran to support Afghan people: Ghalibaf

“Analysts around the world with different tastes analyze the humiliating withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan as a clear symbol of the decline of US international power”, Ghalibaf said on Sunday while addressing the Parliament’s open session.

“Today, the experience of the government and Afghans is known to everyone. The US puppet government of Afghanistan’s leaving of the country and the smooth deployment of the Taliban across the country were the results of widespread dissatisfaction with 20 years of US occupation and inaction, and clearly showed that trusting the US to improve security was also a strategic mistake by some Afghan officials.”

“After 20 years of American governing, despite all the slogans and images, not only the country has made no tangible progress in economic infrastructure and public welfare, but also the most basic need of a civil society i.e. security is not provided,” Ghalibaf said.

"According to recent developments, the Iranian nation emphasizes the protection of religious and human rights of the people of Afghanistan from of all ethnicities, races and religions and the establishment of lasting security in Afghanistan and ultimately the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be the determination of the Afghan people. We are hopeful and sensitive to the future of our dear neighbor,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend the honorable people of Afghanistan against the practices of foreign countries to create instability and insecurity, and their plans in this regard are carefully monitored”, Ghalibaf added.

