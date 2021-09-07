Eight people killed, injured in shooting in US Kansas state

Following the shooting at a nightclub in the US State of Kansas, one person was killed and seven others were wound, ABC News reported.

The incident took place at 00:30 a.m. on Tue. at a nightclub in Wichita, southeast Kansas, the report added.

Officials announced the beginning of an investigation to find the assailant.

As there is a lot of daily news about shootings in the United States and the high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow the passing of a law that restricts the carrying of weapons in this country.

The availability of firearms in the United States and the sale of various types of firearms in stores have led most people to own personal firearms, which is why the number of homicides and killings using firearms in this country is very high.

