Israeli regime launches aggression on Damascus

According to SANA, the Zionist regime had carried out aggression from occupied Golan Heights on Jabal al Mane area near the town of Kiswa in Damascus province.

The outlet said the attacks have only caused material damage. Syrian air defenses had earlier responded to the incoming missiles.

Last week, Israeli warplanes targeted military sites belonging to resistance groups in the capital Damascus, killing several military personnel, according to PressTV.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

The regime mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups.

MAH/PR

