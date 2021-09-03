Taliban suffer losses in Panjshir, retreat in several paths

According to the source, the Taliban tried to break into Panjshir from the West through the Andarab Valley and the Puli Hisar area, as well as from the south through the Gulbahar area on Thursday and in the early hours of Friday.

"They failed on both directions and had to retreat after suffering heavy losses," the source pointed out, adding that numerous Taliban fighters had been captured, TASS reported.

"The situation around the besieged Panjshir Valley is stable at the moment," the source noted.

He also denied the Taliban’s claims that they had seized several districts and four checkpoints in the Panjshir province and that 31 members of the resistance forces had been killed.

Resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti told TASS on Thursday that militias were committed to resolving the situation peacefully but were prepared to fight a war started by radical militants.

According to him, about 350 Taliban members were killed in clashes in the past two days and another 35 were captured.

RHM/PR