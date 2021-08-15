Terrible explosion in Lebanon leaves 20 dead, 80 wounded

A fuel tanker exploded in the northern Lebanese city of Al-Talil in Akkar, killing 20 people.

According to Lebanese sources, the number of injured reached at least 80, and some of the injured are in critical condition.

In the first reaction, former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said the blast was no less than last year's blast in the port of Beirut, which killed more than 200 people, and that officials should resign.

The causes of this incident are not clear yet. But press reports show that a hidden fuel tanker exploded yesterday evening, killing and injuring everyone around it.

The search for the missings continues around the blast by the Army, Red Cross, Civil Defense, etc.

Residents of the area have been asked to donate blood to the injured to local hospitals because some of the injured are in critical condition.

According to the report, many residents of the area have gathered around the site of the explosion since the early hours of the morning, and the army has set up a security fence around the area.

The official Lebanese news agency added that angry residents of the area threw stones at Lebanese army forces.

A military and a security source said that the Lebanese army had seized a hidden fuel storage tank, and was in the midst of handing out gasoline to residents when the explosion took place.

