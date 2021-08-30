Iran junior boxing team stand in 4th place in Asian c’ships

Iran came in fourth place at the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships, which was held in Dubai, UAE with a gold medal by Hirbod Eslami at the 75-kg category and Two bronze medals by Alireza Baratalipour (60 kg) and Mohammad Mehdi Mesbahi (80kg).

Uzbekistan came in first place with 6 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medals, follwed by Kazakhstan with 4 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, and India with 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Eslami's gold medal came while for more than a decade, Iranian junior boxers had not been able to advance to final matches to win silver and gold medals.

