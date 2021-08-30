  1. Sports
Aug 30, 2021, 8:30 PM

Iran junior boxing team stand in 4th place in Asian c’ships

Iran junior boxing team stand in 4th place in Asian c’ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The juinor Iranian boxing fighters came in fourth place at the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE.

Iran came in fourth place at the 2021 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships, which was held in Dubai, UAE with a gold medal by Hirbod Eslami at the 75-kg category and Two bronze medals by Alireza Baratalipour (60 kg) and Mohammad Mehdi Mesbahi (80kg).

Uzbekistan came in first place with 6 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medals, follwed by Kazakhstan with 4 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, and India with 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Eslami's gold medal came while for more than a decade, Iranian junior boxers had not been able to advance to final matches to win silver and gold medals.

KI/5293006

News Code 177986
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177986/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News