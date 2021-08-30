Zionists arrest 100 Palestinian women in 8 months

The Committee for Palestinian Prisoners of War announced that the Zionist regime has arrested 130 Palestinian women from the beginning of the year till August, while most of the detainees are from occupied al-Quds.

According to media reports, the committee added that since 1967, more than 17,000 Palestinian women have been detained, including young girls, students, mothers, wounded, pregnant women.

A Palestinian woman prisoner named Anhar Al Deek is pregnant in Israeli prisons, and since she is on the verge of delivery, there are many concerns about her health.

"Efforts are underway through the Red Cross, etc. to help this Palestinian woman," said Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Committee.

According to another report, Israeli forces have detained 1,900 Palestinian people in occupied al-Quds since the beginning of this year.

Among these detentions are teenagers who are under 18, and the Zionist regime is trying to undermine their determination.

ZM/FNA/ 14000607000698