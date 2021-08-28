Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani's ring registered as national asset

The ring that was always worn by the top Iranian commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani has been registered as a national cultural asset after passing through legal procedures following a letter by the former tourism minister Ali Asghar Mounesan, Mehr News Agency has learned.

The ring has been kept to date by Martyr Soleimani's spouse.

Top Iranian commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was the IRGC Quds Commander, was assassinated and martyred in a US drone attack near the Baghdad airport in the early days of 2020.

