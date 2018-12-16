  1. Politics
Iran possesses 100% indigenous air-surveillance radar system

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – The Deputy Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Elhami said Sat. that Iran possesses 100% indigenous air-surveillance radar system to detect air threats.

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami made the remarks on a visit to the South Khorasan Province, during which he also said that Iran has domestically produced radar systems to detect aerial threats and collect intelligence.

Elhami said that the radar system enables identification of aerial threats and timely decision-making.

The air defense commander further added the air-surveillance radar has been 100% domestically produced by Iranian experts and it is being upgraded on a daily basis.

He added that the indigenous system is named 'Holy Prophet' air-surveillance radar.

