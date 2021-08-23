"The Ocean Behind the Window" to vie in Russian festival

The Iranian film “The Ocean Behind the Window” directed by Babak Nabizadeh will be screened in the Zero Plus International Children's and Family Film Festival in Russian Federation.

The film is scheduled to compete with nine other films from Russia, Germany, Austria, Norway, Switzerland, India and the Czech Republic in the Russia-hosted film festival.

“The ocean behind the window” is the story of Borhan, a young and smart adolescent from a village on a remote and beautiful island where people are living a hard life. He takes a group of tourists to the island’s spectacular visiting spots. He plays music and performs shows for them. Life starts. More tourists come to the island but there is a big problem on the way.

"The Ocean Behind the Window" has won several awards so far in domestic and international film festivals. It won UNICEF special award for the best children's film at the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, Iran.

KI/5287305