IELTS, TOEFL postponed as Iran goes under total lockdown

The National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19, which is a body in charge of the campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic, announced on Saturday a total lockdown from today until August 27 and there will be a travel ban in place between provinces.

Amid the travel ban and the other restrictions on business activities, the Iranian National Organization for Educational Testing (Sanjesh) announced on Sunday that English language exams for international students including the IELTS and TOEFL are postponed while the restrictions and the lockdown are in place.

According to a statement by the Sanjesh, the TOEFL, GRE General, GRE Subject, IELTS, Life Skills, UKVI are not held in Iran until further notice in accordance with the decisions made by the health officials and in co-ordination with ETS and ITP, the international institutes that hold these tests in Iran.

The above-mentioned exams that were scheduled to be held between August 16 to August 21, 2021, are all canceled until further notice.

The statement said that the revised dates for postponed exams will be later announced by the Sanjesh.

